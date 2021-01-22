NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
OF THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION (VIRTUAL)
The Walla Walla County Planning Commission will be holding a virtual public hearing to discuss the following out-of-cycle Development Regulations Amendment Application.
ZCA18-003 – Zoning Code Text Amendment –
BERRI/Dressler Application
Revised request to allow Organic Waste Processing Facilities to be located in the Light Industrial Zoning District (LI).
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 6:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 rulings
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available approximately one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Cisco Webex system, we can do that too.
The County can provide access to equipment
to members of the public without access to technology
to participate.
Please contact the department at least 24-hours in
advance to coordinate.
The Planning Commission, following the public hearing, will make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners on whether the above application should be moved to the Final Docket. The process for establishing the Final Docket is included in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.15 which outlines the criteria for consideration. The Board may then adopt the Planning Commission’s recommendation at a regular public meeting without a public hearing pursuant to WWCC Section 14.15.060(E). Alternatively, if a majority of the Board decides to add or subtract amendments from the recommended Final Docket, another public hearing will be held. If placed on the Final Docket by the BOCC, the proposed amendment will be considered at additional public meetings and hearings and reviewed under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The decision of the Board of County Commissioners to place an amendment on the Final Docket does not constitute a decision that the substance of any proposed amendment should or will be adopted.
Written comments regarding the above-listed application may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on Wednesday, February 3.
Send written comments to the following address:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Director, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the Community Development Department by contacting the person listed below. The staff report will be available about one week prior to the hearing date.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact the planning staff at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Jan. 22, 2021)