NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Silver Dollar LLC - 2 lot short plat/SUB20-008, CAP20-031
Application type: SUBDIVISION
Applicant: SILVER DOLLAR LLC, 1105 SAPOLIL RD
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: SILVER DOLLAR LLC, 1105 SAPOLIL RD
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Proposed two lot short plat. The .37 acre property is generally located at 92 Main St, Touchet, WA (APN 330734310067) and zoned Rural Activity Center. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: fish and wildlife conservation areas (terrestrial habitat for wintering birds of prey), geologically hazardous areas (seismic hazard area with moderate to high liquefaction susceptibility) and critical aquifer recharge areas (Walla Walla River Shallow Gravel Aquifer CARA).
Required Permits: Critical Areas
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 –
Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 9/16/2020
Date determined complete: 11/02/2020
Date of notice: 11/11/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 11/25/2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Nov. 11, 2020)