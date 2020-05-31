BEFORE THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Notice of Application to Change the Purpose of Use to Ground Water Change Authorization No. CG3-26916C@2
TAKE NOTICE: That on March 4, 2020, the City of College Place, Washington filed application number WALL-13-03 with the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board to change the purpose of use of Ground Water Change Authorization No. CG3-26916C@2.
That Change Authorization No. CG3-26916C@2, under priority date of April 3, 1981, authorizes withdrawal of water in the amount of 1500 gallons per minute, 443 acre-feet per year, continuously, for industrial and commercial domestic supply. There are ten (10) points of withdrawal authorized for use; specific locations for each of these points of withdrawal (wells) are available from the Board upon request. The authorized place of use is the area served by the City of College Place.
The applicant proposes to change the purpose of use of the entire right to municipal water supply. No other changes are proposed.
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from May 31, 2020.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the Water Board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings to be held on the first Wednesday of each month until completion of application. Additionally, the Water Board may receive written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to: Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. May 24 & 31, 2020)