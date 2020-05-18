NOTICE OF APPLICATION
DETERMINATION OF COMPLETENESS/CONSISTENCY
COMPLIANCE WITH STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Proposal: Installation of 3-28’x64’ (pit set) Portable School Buildings, for a total of 5,400SF of new classroom space. These units will house approximately 50 students, 2 instructors and include 2 – ADA accessible restrooms per unit. No additional parking will be added or lost. There will be minor excavation and earthmoving to level three building pads for the future portables. Location of future portables is a portion of the former Davis Elementary School parking lot that was demolished and mass graded during the construction of the current Davis Elementary School. Minor utility extensions are required for sewer and water connections as well as telecommunications. Cuts and fills are anticipated to be under 500 cubic yards. The greatest depth of excavation should be +\-8’ at sewer connection. Grading for the pads will be the upper two feet.
Name of Applicant: College Place School District No. 250,
James Fry – Superintendent
Date of Application: May 13, 2020
Date of Completeness/Consistency: May 14, 2020
Location of Project: 31 NE Ash, College Place, WA, 99324
Comprehensive Plan map designation: Public Use
Zoning map designation: PU – Public Use
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324.
Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: June 1, 2020. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that date without an additional comment period. For additional information please contact the College Place Community Development Department at 509-394-8524.
Public Hearing: A Public Hearing is not required for this application.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications. The following permits and /or studies are required: Grading Permit; Building Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; City Water and Sewer Permits.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; Davis Elementary Conceptual Site Plan 10-1-2012; SEPA Checklist signed 10-5-2012; RH2 Hydraulic Analyses 9-27-2012; AP Design Survey 8-2012; Kittelson & Associates draft TIA 10-2012; AP Stormwater Report draft 10-2012; Plateau Archaeological Investigations – Davis Preliminary Cultural Resource Review 9-3-2012; PBS Geotechnical Engineering Report – March 12, 2020; PBS Stormwater Report – May 12, 2020; MDNS – Davis Elementary School, November 21, 2012.
The City of College Place used the threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-340. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
The SEPA responsible official has determined that there will be no probable significant adverse environmental impacts from the proposal and the responsible official has prepared a Determination of Non Significance (DNS) and Adoption of Existing Documents.
A final decision on the application will be made within 120 days of the date of the letter of completeness.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review in at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or online at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings, and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Title 14 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. May 18, 2020)