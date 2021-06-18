NOTICE OF APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
Comprehensive Plan Amendments for 2021- File# CPA-21-0001,
SEP-21-0007, File# CPA-21-0003, SEP-21-0008, File# CPA-21-0002, 0004, 0005, SEP-21-0015, SEP-21-0016
Notice is hereby given on this date: June 18, 2021, that the applications/proposals amendments to the City of Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department (Development Services). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code, and participate in hearings, if any. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. The City of Walla Walla uses the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement, issued May 22, 2018, and submitted SEPA checklists. These documents are located at the offices of the Development Services Department at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla urban growth area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated below. The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by the Development Services Department. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant(s): Tarragon NW, 5 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, Ice-Burg LLC, 616 West Birch Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, City of Walla Walla, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, RCW 36.70A.470 (2) Docket item: Community Council -Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Local Polices and Regulations Subcommittee. 2. Application filing date: All applications were filed by March 30, 2021
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: June 10, 2021.
4. Location and description of proposed action: General locations of the subject properties are listed below, the items listed below include requested amendments to the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan and Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Zoning Code Map Amendments. Tarragon NW, File# CPA-21-0001, SEPA file# SEP-21-0007
Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendment- TBD Highland Road- Lot one of Short Plat Book 5, Page 55, AFN 2012-09602 (AP# 260731320071) The applicant is requesting a Land Use Map amendment from Residential to Commercial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Neighborhood Residential (RN) to Highway Commercial (HC). Ice-Berg LLC, File# CPA-21-0003, SEPA File# SEP-21-0008. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendment- 604 and 608 West Birch Street, (AP # 360729520910 and 360729520909) The applicant is requesting a Land Use Map amendment from Residential to Commercial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public (PR) to Neighborhood Residential (RN). City of Walla Walla, File# CPA-21-0002, SEPA File # SEP-21-0016 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendments- West Cherry and Irene Street – Woodland Ave at Mill Creek ( Area adjacent to Mill Creek) ( AP# 360719330032 and 360719330033) North: Land Use Map amendment from Public to Industrial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public Reserve (PR) to Heavy Industrial (IH).South and East: Land Use Map amendment from Industrial to Public and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Heavy Industrial ( IH) to Public Reserve (PR). City of Walla Walla File# CPA-21-0005 SEPA File # SEP-21-0015, Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendments- 922 Bonsella Street: ( AP# 360720510913) Land Use Map amendment from Public to Residential and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public Reserve (PR) to Neighborhood Residential (RN). City of Walla Walla File# CPA-21-0004, Comprehensive Plan Text Amendment RCW 36.70A.470 (2) Docket item: Community Council -Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Local Polices and Regulations Subcommittee.
Text amendment for Text Amendments for Introduction Chapter, Land Use Policy 3.7, Housing Element, Housing Element- “Maintenance” Housing Policy 1.3., 1.4 and 1.9
5. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location: Listed above.
6. Zoning map designation(s) for the location: On file at the Development Services office.
7. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: July 8, 2021. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that time without an additional comment period.
8. A public hearing will be held by City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on the proposals, but the hearing has not yet been scheduled.
9. The following listed permits and/or authorizations have been requested in the application: Comprehensive Plan and Municipal Code amendments. The following listed permits and/or authorizations, if any, may be required for the proposal but are not included in the present application: None identified.
10. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the application will be processed in accordance with the Walla Walla Municipal Code Level V and VI review process.
11. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan/Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed code provisions, development standards, and regulations may apply to the application and mitigation of proposal impacts: Walla Walla Municipal Code 19, 20 and 21.
12. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the proposal is consistent with applicable development regulations, or, in the absence of applicable regulations, the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan/Environmental Impact Statement.
13. SEPA lead agency: City of Walla Walla
14. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the following identified departments, agencies, and/or authorities may have jurisdiction over some part of the application: State of Washington.
15. The SEPA responsible official has determined that the application, proposal checklist(s), Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan/Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed environmental documents and/or studies may be used to evaluate the proposal: None identified. Copies of these materials may be reviewed at Development Services, 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA.
16. The responsible official has preliminarily determined that the following listed conditions are being considered to mitigate environmental impacts: none identified.
17. The Department has preliminarily determined that, in addition to the applicant and any general public notice that may be required, the following identified parties are entitled to notice of the application/proposal: available on request.
18. For additional information please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.(509) 524-4710 (Pub. June 18, 2021)