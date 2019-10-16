NOTICE OF APPLICATION / ODNS
Notice is hereby given on this date, 10/15/2019, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the CDD office at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, appeal rights are outlined in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 14.11
The CDD is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is:
[ ] categorically exempt under SEPA
[X] subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements and the
responsible official expects to issue the following determination:
Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• SEPA Environmental Checklist dated August 13, 2019
• Conditional Use Permit Application dated August 15, 2019
and attached written statement (Exhibit A)
• Winery Permit Application dated August 15, 2019
• Site Plan dated August 14, 2019
• Trip Generation and Distribution Letter dated August 15, 2019
• Geotechnical Engineering Report dated August 16, 2019
These documents are located at the office of the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the County and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: Abeja, LLC. c/o Jacob Coburn, Property Manager
2014 Mill Creek Road; Walla Walla, WA, 99362
2. Property Owner(s): Inn at Abeja Vineyards, LLC.
2014 Mill Creek Road; Walla Walla, WA, 99362
3. Application filing date: 8/16/2019
4. Determination of Completeness date: 9/13/2019
5. Notice date: 10/15/2019
6. Application Type(s): conditional use permit (CUP19-004), winery permit (WP19-006), and SEPA environmental review (SEPA19-012).
7. Location and description of proposed action: Expansion of Abeja Winery and Inn as a Type III Winery (as defined in WWCC 17.22.030(D)) over a 10 to 15-year period. The existing Abeja facility is classified as a Type II Winery and a Type II Bed and Breakfast; the current proposal would expand and re-permit the facility as a Type III Winery. The total number of guest units would be 33; 16 will be located within existing buildings. The additional 17 units would be “spread in small buildings, each housing no more than 3 units.” The is located on 30-acres at 2014 Mill Creek Road in the Rural Residential Mill Creek 5-acre (RRMC-5) zone, west of Five Mile Road (APN 370718130003, 370718130004, 370718140010).
8. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location:
Rural Residential Mill Creek
9. Zoning map designation for the location: Rural Residential Mill Creek 5-acres (RRMC-5)
10. Other required permits/approvals: building permit,
critical areas permit.
11. Development Regulations: WWCC Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses WWCC 17.18.020 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions WWCC Chapter 17.20 – Development Standards – Off-street Parking and Loading Areas WWCC Chapter 17.22 – Development Standards – Wineries and Breweries WWCC Chapter 18.12 – Environmental Policy
WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection
12. The comment period for this notice is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice, but public comments will be accepted until the close of the record for the hearing. Comments on this notice must be submitted in writing to the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. The comment period on this notice ends at 3:00 PM on the following date: 10/30/2019.
13. The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner after a public hearing.
14. A public hearing will be held on this proposal; but it has not been scheduled yet.
For additional information please contact the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; 509-524-2610;
Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner/Acting Director, 509-524-2620.
This Notice of Application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code 14.07.080. (Pub. Oct. 16, 2019)