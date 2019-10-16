NOTICE OF APPLICATION / ODNS
Notice is hereby given on this date, 10/15/2019, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the CDD office at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, appeal rights are outlined in Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.11
The CDD is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is:
[ ] categorically exempt under SEPA
[X] subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements and the
responsible official expects to issue the following determination: Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• SEPA Environmental Checklist
• Conditional Use Permit application and attached written statement
(Exhibit A)
• Email from Jim Forsyth dated 2019-08-28 (tower height)
• Critical Areas Permit application
These documents are located at the office of the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the County and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant/Owner: Blue Mountain Broadcast Association
1200 SE 12th Street, Suite 200; College Place, WA, 99324
2. Application filing date: 5/31/2019
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially
complete: 6/28/2019
4. Location and description of proposed action: Convert existing church building into studio and offices for Blue Mountain Broadcasting Association (dba Blue Mountain Television). The interior of the church sancuary will be modified for use a television studio. A 100-foot free-standing tower would be installed behind the building. The site is located generally at 1470 Wallula Avenue (APN 350726230010).
5. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location: Rural Residential 5
6. Zoning map designation for the location: RR-5
7. Other required permits/approvals: building permit,
critical areas permit.
8. Development Regulations: WWCC Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses
WWCC 17.18.020 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions
WWCC Chapter 17.20 – Development Standards – Off-street Parking and Loading Areas WWCC Chapter 17.22 – Development Standards –
Wineries and Breweries WWCC Chapter 18.12 – Environmental Policy
WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection
9. The comment period for this notice is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice, but public comments will be accepted until the close of the record for the hearing. Comments on this notice must be submitted in writing to the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. The comment period on this notice ends at 3:00 PM on the following date: 10/30/2019.
10. The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner after a public hearing.
11. A public hearing will be held on this proposal; but it has not been scheduled yet.
For additional information please contact the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; 509-524-2610; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Staff Contact: Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, 509-524-2620.
This Notice of Application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code 14.07.080. (Pub. Oct. 16, 2019)