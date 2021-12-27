NOTICE OF APPLICATION / ODNS
Notice is hereby given on this date, 12/27/2021, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the CDD office at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362 and online at https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/community_development/publicnotices.php. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, appeal rights are outlined in Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.11
The CDD is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is:
[ ] categorically exempt under SEPA
[X] subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements and the
responsible official expects to issue the following determination:
Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• SEPA Checklist dated 11/12/2021
• Joint Aquatic Resources Permit Application dated 11/12/2021
• Critical Areas Report prepared by Anderson Perry dated 11/2021
• Site Plan submitted 11/18/2021
• Staff Evaluation of SEPA Checklist dated 12/27/2021
These documents are located at the office of the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the County and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: BUTKUS, PAUL; PO BOX 138; WALLULA WA, 99363
2. Property Owners: PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA; 31831 W HWY 12; WALLULA, WA 99363
3. Application filing date: 11/18/2021
4. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: 12/13/2021
5. Location and description of proposed action:
PCA is proposing to construct a new 37,500-square foot building for motor storage and workshop space, with a partially paved and partially graveled adjacent laydown area on the northern area of parcel APN 310710130005, which is the in the southwestern portion of the greater PCA property addressed as 31831 West Hwy 12, Wallula. Additionally, the existing septic system that serves the main office building to the southeast of the proposed new building would be relocated. The subject property is located in the Industrial Agriculture -Heavy (IA-H) zoning district.
This proposal will be reviewed as a substantial development under the Washington State Shoreline Management Act due to the proximity of the Columbia River (approximately 80 feet).
6. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location: Industrial
7. Zoning map designation for the location: IA-H
8. Shoreline Environment: High Intensity
9. Required Permits: On-site Sewage Disposal Permit, Addressing Permit, Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, Commercial Building Permit
10. Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 18.04 – Environmental Policy; Chapter 18.12 – Flood Damage Prevention; Walla Walla County Shoreline Master Program
11. Comments on this application must be submitted in writing to the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Any person desiring to submit written comments concerning an application, or desiring to receive notification of the final decision concerning the proposal as expeditiously as possible after the issuance of decision, may submit the comments or requests for decisions to the Department within fourteen days following the date of final publication of the notice of application. Comments must be received by the Department before 5:00 PM on the following date: 1/10/2022.
12. A public hearing will be held on this proposal; but it has not been scheduled yet.
13. The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner.
For additional information please contact the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; 509-524-2610; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Staff Contact: Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, 509-524-2626.
This Notice of Application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code 14.07.080. (Pub. Dec. 27, 2021)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.