BEFORE THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Notice of Application to Change the Place of Use to a Portion of Superseding Walla Walla Adjudication Certificate No. 54(A)
TAKE NOTICE: That on October 7, 2020, Since 1961, LLC of Walla Walla, Washington filed application number WALL-20-06 with the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board to change the place of use to 8 acres of water right under Superseding Walla Walla Adjudication Certificate No. 54(A) {WWRAC 54(A)}.
That WWRAC 54(A), under priority date of 1866, authorizes the diversion of water from Mill Creek in the amount of 0.698 cfs from April 1 to July 1; 0.521 cfs from July 1 to October 1, and 1.042 cfs from October 1 to April 1 for the irrigation of 52.43 acres The authorized diversion point is within the SE¼SE¼ of Sec. 19, T. 7 N., R. 36 E.W.M.
That the portion of WWRAC 54(A) proposed for change authorizes up to 0.106 cfs from April 1 to July 1, 0.08 cfs from July 1 to October 1, and 0.16 cfs from October 1 to April 1, for the irrigation of 8 acres. The place of use is located within the NW¼ of Sec. 30, T. 7 N., R. 36 E.W.M.
The applicant proposes to change the place of these 8 acres to lands located within the SW¼ of Sec. 19, within T. 7 N., R. 36 E.W.M., located approximately 800 feet north of the existing place of use. Specific legal descriptions of these properties are available from the Board upon request.
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from October 21, 2020.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the Water Board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings to be held on the first Wednesday of each month until completion of application. Additionally, the Water Board may receive written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to: Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. October 14th & 21st, 2020)