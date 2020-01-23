NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 21, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 482, as follows: ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO THE BUILDING PERMIT FEE SCHEDULE (WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE CHAPTER 15.04, TABLE 9-B) TO RECOUP COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH BUILDING PERMIT REVIEW (DOCKET ZCA19-003).
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Jan. 23, 2020)