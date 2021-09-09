NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 30, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 490, as follows: AMENDING WALLA WALLA COUNTY Code to enact a new chapter 10.32, authorizing wheeled all terrain vehicles on county roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 31st day of August, 2021. Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Sept. 9, 2021)