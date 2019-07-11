NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 1, 2019, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 475, as follows: APPROVING A REQUEST BY WALLA WALLA COUNTY FOR THE ADOPTION OF NEW LAND DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION FEES, RESULTING IN AN AMENDMENT REPLACING WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE SECTION 3.08.010, a new Section 3.08.065, and a Repeal of Section 17.31.040
The ordinance in its entirety is available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 9th day of July, 2019
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. July 11, 2019)