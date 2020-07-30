NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 27, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 484,
as follows: RENEWING AN INTERIM ORDINANCE REGARDING THE Maximum Density OF MOBILE/MANUFACTURED HOME PARKS and OTHER residential uses IN THE BURBANK RESIDENTIAL ZONING DISTRICT.
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 27th day of July, 2020
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
(Pub. July 30, 2020)