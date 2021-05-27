NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 3, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 485, as follows: APPROVING A REQUEST BY THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO AMEND SHERIFF’S FEES SET BY RCW 36.18.040, PURSUANT TO RCW 36.18.040(3) AND AMENDING WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE 3.28.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that on January 25, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 486, as follows: RENEWING AN INTERIM ORDINANCE REGARDING THE MAXIMUM DENSITY OF MOBILE/MANUFACTURED HOME PARKS AND OTHER RESIDENTIAL USES IN THE BURBANK RESIDENTIAL ZONING DISTRICT.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that on February 1, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 487, as follows: AMENDING WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE CHAPTER 17.08 – DEFINITIONS, CHAPTER 17.16 PERMITTED USES, AND CHAPTER 17.28 – DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS- SIGNS TO ADOPT A DEFINITION AND DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS FOR ELECTRONIC MESSAGE CENTER SIGNS (DOCKET ZCA20-002).
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 19th day of May, 2021
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. May 27, 2021)