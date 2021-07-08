NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 7, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 489, as follows: AUTHORIZING, FIXING, AND IMPOSING A CONTINUED ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT SALES AND USE TAX FOR THE PURPOSES OF PROVIDING CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY AND MENTAL HEATH TREATMENT AND THERAPEUTIC COURT SERVICES AS ALLOWED PURSUANT TO RCW 82.14.460.
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 1st day of July, 2021
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. July 8, 2021)