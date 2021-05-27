 NOTICE OF ADOPTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 24, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:

ORDINANCE NO. 488, as follows: AMENDING CHAPTER 12 OF THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, THE BURBANK SUBAREA PLAN, AND THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY ZONING CODE, TITLE 17, TO ADOPT A NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS FOR URBAN RESIDENTIAL USES IN THE BURBANK URBAN GROWTH AREA (DOCKET ZCA18-003).

The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA  99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.

Dated this 24th day of May, 2021

Board of County Commissioners

Walla Walla County, Washington

By:  Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. May 27, 2021)