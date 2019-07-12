Notice is hereby given that College Place School District No. 250 Board of Directors shall hold a public hearing regarding the budget of funds for the 2019 - 2020 fiscal year. The Board will hold a public hearing at Davis Elementary School, 31 SE Ash Avenue, College Place, WA, during a Regular School Board Meeting at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at which any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. A preliminary budget document will be available for review at the District Office by July 15, 2019.
(Pub: July 12 & 16, 2019)