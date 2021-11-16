SUPERIOR COURT,
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
No. 21-4-00223-36
In re the Estates of:
JOHNNIE McCRAE
CHRISTOPHERSON
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Date of First Publication: Tuesday, November 2, 2021; Personal Representative: Timothy Conrad Christopherson; Attorney for the Personal Representative: Bryan N. Ponti, WSBA #44155; Address for Mailing or Service: Ponti & Wernette, P.S., 103 E. Poplar, Walla Walla, WA 99362; Telephone: (509) 525-5090. Court of Probate Proceedings: Walla Walla Superior Court, 315 W. Main, Walla Walla, WA 99362, Telephone: (509) 524-2780
Cause No.:21-4-00223-36
(Pub. Nov. 2, 9 & 16, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.