The Northeast Washington Partnership Workforce Development Council has released an update to the Regional/Local Workforce Plan for Program Years 2020-2024. Interested parties are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback. The plan is available at ewpartnership.org, or by request through tferrell@ruralresources.org. Public comments must be received by April 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM. Comments may be sent to Rod Van Alyne, 956 S. Main, Colville, WA 99114 or rvanalyne@ruralresources.org.
The EWP WDC is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Washington Relay Service 711.
(Pub. March 15 & 22, 2020)