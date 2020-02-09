Walla Walla Sweet Onion Marketing Committee
ANNOUNCING
Nominations Committee Meeting
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at
12:00 p.m., The Brik Bar
and Grill,
1415 Plaza Way, Walla Walla, WA.
12 Positions Are Open
(2) Producers and (2) Alternates- Position 1 & 3 (1) Handlers and (1) Alternates- Position 1
These are 1 year terms from
June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021
(2) Producers and (2) Alternates- Position 2 &4
(1) Handlers and (1) Alternates- Position 1
These are 2 year terms and
June 1, 2020- May 31, 2022
For more info call Kim Brunson at (509)-585-5460