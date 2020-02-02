Walla Walla Sweet Onion Marketing Committee

ANNOUNCING

Nominations Committee Meeting

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at

12:00 p.m., The Brik Bar

and Grill,

1415 Plaza Way, Walla Walla, WA.

12 Positions Are Open

(2) Producers and (2) Alternates- Position 1 & 3 (1) Handlers and (1) Alternates- Position 1

These are 1 year terms from

June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021

(2) Producers and (2) Alternates- Position 2 &4

(1) Handlers and (1) Alternates- Position 1

These are 2 year terms and

June 1, 2020- May 31, 2022

For more info call Kim Brunson at (509)-585-5460

(Pub. Feb. 2 & 9, 2020)

