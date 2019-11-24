Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
URIBE, Mia Berenize
DOB: 01/21/2016
NO. 19-7-00105-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: Salvador Meza Lara; and
To: John Doe
An Amended Dependency Petition was filed on October 31, 2019; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: January 23, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II . You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: Nov. 21, 2019, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk.
(Pub. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, & 8, 2019)