Nelson Construction Corp., PO BOX 794 Walla Walla, WA 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities.

The industrial site, known as Walla Walla Regional Airport, is located at 310 A, St in Walla Walla. Operations are due to start up on/started on 2/14/2022. Industrial activities include MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES, NEC, FABRICATED METAL PRODUCTS, NEC, GENERAL WAREHOUSING AND STORAGE, AIRPORTS, FLYING FIELDS, & SERVICES, Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction. Stormwater from the site discharges to New Catch Basin CB-A-1 .

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program - Industrial Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Dec. 15 & 22, 2021)

