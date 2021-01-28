NOTICE OF STATE’S INTENT TO NEGOTIATE LEASE
Department of Natural Resources will begin negotiation of expiring leases with existing lessees on the following parcels. All leases are subject to third party bids by interested parties. Lease terms and bidding information is available by calling the Southeast Region at 1-800-527-3305 or by visiting the Region Office at 713 Bowers Road, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. The leases expire June 30, 2021.
Grazing Lease All/Part Sec Twp Rge
10-087958 All 36 07 31.0E
Agriculture
12-C60317 All 36 11 33.0E
Written request to lease must be received by March 1, 2021, at the Department of Natural Resources, 713 Bowers Road, Ellensburg, Washington 98926.
Each request to lease must contain a certified check or money order payable to the Department of Natural Resources for the amount of any bonus bid, plus a $100 deposit. The envelope must be marked “Sealed Bid” and give the lease number, expiration date of lease applied for, and give the applicant’s name. The applicant must be prepared to purchase any improvements that belong to the current lessee. For details and qualifications to submit a request, contact the Ellensburg office or call 509-925-8510.
HILARY FRANZ, Commissioner of Public Lands (Pub. Jan. 28, 2021)