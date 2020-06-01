2020 MRSC ROSTERS
SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT,
and VENDOR ROSTERS
FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL
GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN SOUTH
CENTRAL WASHINGTON
The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) hereby advertises on behalf of the below listed local government agencies in Washington State (local governments) in South Central Washington (Kittitas, Yakima, Klickitat, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties), including - but not limited to - cities (Title 35 RCW and Title 35A RCW), counties (Title 36 RCW), port districts (Title 53 RCW), water- sewer districts (Title 57 RCW), school districts and educational service districts (Title 28A RCW), fire districts (Title 52 RCW), transit agencies (e.g., Ch. 35.58 RCW, Ch. 36.57A RCW, Ch. 36.73 RCW, Title 81 RCW), and public utility districts (Title 54 RCW), for their projected needs for small public works estimated to cost $350,000 or less, and for consulting services throughout 2020. Additionally, MRSC advertises on behalf of some local government for their projected needs for vendor services throughout 2020. Interested businesses may apply at any time by visiting the MRSC Rosters website at www.mrscrosters.org. For questions about MRSC Rosters, email mrscrosters@mrsc.org.
SMALL PUBLIC WORKS ROSTERS: Service categories include construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property as referenced in RCW 39.04.155. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
CONSULTANT ROSTERS: Service categories include architectural, engineering, and surveying services as referenced in Chapter 39.80 RCW, as well as other personal and professional consulting services. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
VENDOR ROSTERS: Service categories include supplies, materials, and equipment not being purchased in connection with public works contracts and limited service contracts as referenced in RCW 39.04.190. Subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
Currently subscribing local governments which have their Small Works Roster, Consultant Roster, and Vendor Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: Benton County, Benton County Fire District #1, Benton County Fire Protection District 6, City of Benton City, City of Cle Elum, City of College Place, City of Connell, City of Granger, City of Kennewick, City of Mabton, City of Pasco, City of Richland, City of Roslyn, City of Toppenish, City of Waitsburg, City of West Richland, City of Zillah, Cle Elum - Roslyn School District No. 404, Franklin County, Franklin County Fire Protection District No. 3, Highland School District #203, Husum Fire Dept.-Klickitat CoFire Dist. 3, Kahlotus School District #056, Kittitas County, Kittitas County Fire District #7, Kittitas County Fire District No. 2, Kittitas School District 403, Klickitat School District #402, Mid-Columbia Library, Richland Public Facilities District, Roza Irrigation District, South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, Underwood Conservation District, Waitsburg School District.
Currently subscribing local governments which have only their Small Works Roster and Consultant Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: City of Bingen, City of Dayton, City of Ellensburg, City of Moxee, City of Yakima, Dayton School District, Energy Northwest, Kittitas County Conservation District, Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6, Klickitat Valley Health, West Benton Fire Rescue (West Benton Regional Fire Authority), Yakima County, Yakima Valley Libraries.
Some or all of the local governments listed above may choose to use the MRSC Rosters service to select businesses. Master contracts for certain types of work may be required. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4, and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation Issued Pursuant to Such Act, these local governments hereby notify all businesses that they will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids or proposals in response to any invitations and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. (Pub. June 1, 2020)