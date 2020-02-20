Milton Freewater Unified School District #7 located at 1020 S Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862 is accepting Request for Quotes for a Radon Mitigation Project starting July 2020. A pre-quote meeting/project tour will be held March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. location 1020 S Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Proposals are due March 20, 2020 at the address listed above by 4:00 p.m. Interested parties may pick up a proposal package at the address listed above or by emailing larry.glaze@imesd.k12.or.us.
(Pub. Feb. 16 thru 22, 2020)