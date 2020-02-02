Notice of Regular Board
Meeting Time Change
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Prescott School District No. 402-37, Walla Walla and Columbia Counties, Washington (the “District”) will move the Regular Board Meeting Time from February 20 to February 19, 2020 at 6:00PM at Prescott School District –Board Room, located at 207 South A Street, Prescott, WA 99348.
Individuals with disabilities who may need a modification to participate in a meeting should contact the Superintendent’s office no later than three days before a regular meeting as soon as possible in advance of a special meeting so that arrangements can be made.
Brett Cox, Superintendent
(Pub. Feb. 2, 2020)