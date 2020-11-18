NOTICE OF MEETING OF
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of Burbank Irrigation District No. 4 has or will complete the assessment roll of said District and has or will deliver it to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors of said Irrigation District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet at the hour of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day after said date so long as it may be necessary, not to exceed 10 days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine such objections to said assessment roll as may come before them. Said assessment roll is based on tolls and on assessments.
Due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order and proclamations by the Governor, the meeting will be held via Zoom, with public access as follows: Join Zoom Meeting
December 8, 2020 at 7:30 pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82789096481?pwd=RnhYRko5WFhsZHdjL3RramZNaXZVUT09
Meeting ID: 827 8909 6481
Passcode: 4SKC5Y
BURBANK IRRIGATION DISTRICT NO. 4. By: /S/ HEIDI ELLERD, Secretary
(Pub. Nov. 18, 2020)