Notice is hereby given on this date, December 23, 2020 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324.
Proposal: Curnuck – Lot Short Plat located at 318 SE 6th Street,
College Place WA 99324
Name of Applicant: Isaac Curnuck, 8512 Frog Hollow
College Place WA 99324
Date of Application: September 25, 2020
Date of Completeness/Consistency: December 16, 2020
Notice of Application: December 23, 2020
Location of Project: 318 SE 6th Street, College Place WA 99324
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Multiple Family Residential
Zoning Designation: MFR – Multi-Family Residential
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 or emailed to jrickard@cpwa.us. Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on January 6, 2021.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review on the city website at
http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. Dec. 23, 2020)