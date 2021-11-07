Walla Walla Community Light House Aglow will meet Saturday, 11/13/21, from 10am to 12:30pm at The Refuge Church, 1A S. Colville St. If street parking is not available, you can park behind Holly’s Flower Shop. We are asking those coming to bring a Bible, mask and your own drink. Please come and bring a “Friend”. Contact: Kathy 509-525-2492 or Ethie 509-629-0591. (Pub. Nov. 7, 2021)
