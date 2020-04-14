Leonel C. Lisser

Oct. 5, 1941 —  April 12, 2020

MILTON-FREEWATER - Leonel Carranza Lisser of Milton-Freewater, 78,  died April 12, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.

