LEGAL NOTICE
The State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services, Facility Professional Services, has undertaken the emergency Harding Intercom Failure at Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th, Walla Walla, WA 99362 by means other than bidding, all as set forth in Section 39.04.020, Revised Code of Washington.
The work will be performed under Project No. 2020-379 E (1-1) with ARC Security Integration, Inc., 3718 E. Queen, Spokane, WA 99217.
The following is the estimate of cost for said work:
Materials $ 427,375.00
Labor $ 105,546.00
Equipment $ 5,000.00
Insurance $ 7,000.00
Overhead & Profit $ 72,821.00
SUBTOTAL $ 617,742.00
Sales Tax @ 8.9% $ 54,979.04
TOTAL ESTIMATED AMOUNT $ 672,721.04
(Pub. Mar. 15, 2021)