NOTICE OF MEETING TO CONSIDER LEASING COUNTY PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, pursuant to RCW 36.34, application to lease certain county property has been made by Two Rivers Riding Club to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington. Said county property is identified as county parcel no. 300813110002, located near 1500 Hanson Loop Road, Burbank, in Walla Walla County. A meeting to consider lease of said property shall be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at the hour of 11:30 a.m. in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Additional information can be obtained from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, WA or by calling (509) 524-2505. Persons may appear and be heard regarding the proposed lease of property, or written comments may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 20th day of September, 2021; Board of County Commissioners; Walla Walla County, Washington. By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Sept. 23, 30 & Oct. 7, 2021)
