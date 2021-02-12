Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Guardianship of:
TAYLOR-MCCROSKEY, Kaiden
DOB: 02/23/2008
NO. 20-7-00141-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
To: Jessica Rose Taylor
A Guardianship Petition was filed on September 30, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: March 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II . You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is placed in a Title 13 Guardianship as defined in RCW 13.36.030, 13.36.040 and 13.36.237. This begins a judicial process which could result in the establishment of a Title 13 Guardianship for your child. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order establishing guardianship in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: January 26, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk. (Pub. Jan. 29, Feb. 5 & 12, 2021)