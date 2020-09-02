Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Dependency of:

CARRENO,

Emanuelle Antonio

DOB: 09/21/2013

NO. 20-7-00122-36

Notice and Summons

by Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)

To: LESLY CARRENO,

aka Lesly Mariam Barbosa, Mother

SKYLAR IAN GLASBY,

aka Skyler I Glasby,

Alleged Father

JOHN DOE

A Dependency Petition was filed on July 27, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept  I. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6).  This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF

at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

Dated: August 21, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Kelly Skramstad  Deputy Clerk (Pub. Aug. 26, Sept. 2 & 9, 2020)