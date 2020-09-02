Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
CARRENO,
Emanuelle Antonio
DOB: 09/21/2013
NO. 20-7-00122-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: LESLY CARRENO,
aka Lesly Mariam Barbosa, Mother
SKYLAR IAN GLASBY,
aka Skyler I Glasby,
Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Dependency Petition was filed on July 27, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF
at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: August 21, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Kelly Skramstad Deputy Clerk (Pub. Aug. 26, Sept. 2 & 9, 2020)