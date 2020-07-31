Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
GAMEZ, Izadora Rain
DOB: 09/13/2015
NO. 20-7-00115-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
To: ANGELA MARIE RIVERA, Mother
STEVEN ALEXANDER
GAMEZ, Father
A Petition to Terminate Parental
Rights was filed on JUNE 22,
2020; a Fact Finding hearing
will be held on this matter on:
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020, at 9:30
AM, at Walla Walla County
Superior Court, 315 W. Main St.,
Walla Walla WA, in Dept I. You
should be present at this hear
ing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: July 22, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Martin, Deputy Clerk. (Pub July 24, 31 & Aug. 7 2020)