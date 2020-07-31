Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

GAMEZ, Izadora Rain

DOB:  09/13/2015

NO.  20-7-00115-36

Notice and Summons

by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

To: ANGELA MARIE RIVERA, Mother

STEVEN ALEXANDER

GAMEZ, Father

A Petition to Terminate Parental

Rights was filed on JUNE 22,

2020; a Fact Finding hearing

will be held on this matter on:

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020, at 9:30

AM, at Walla Walla County

Superior Court, 315 W. Main St.,

Walla Walla WA, in Dept I. You

should be present at this hear

ing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: July 22, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Martin, Deputy Clerk. (Pub July 24, 31 & Aug. 7 2020)