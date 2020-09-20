Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Dependency of:

PEACHEY, Randy

DOB: 08/07/2020

NO.  20-7-00131-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)

(Optional Use)

To: Anna M Peachey; and

To: JOHN DOE

A Dependency Petition was filed on August 17, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 21, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept  II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6).  This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

Dated: September 10, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Dee Dee Fjeld,  Deputy Clerk (Pub. Sept. 13, 20 & 27, 2020)