Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
DELAROSA, Alicia Hannah
DOB: 05/11/2005
DELAROSA, Evangelia Eterna
DOB: 10/16/2003
DELAROSA, Flavia Dora
DOB: 09/30/2008
DELAROSA, Juana A
DOB: 02/11/2012
DELAROSA, Hadassa G
DOB: 02/11/2012
NO. 21-7-00069-36
NO. 21-7-00070-36
NO. 21-7-00071-36
NO. 21-7-00072-36
NO. 21-7-00073-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: TAMARA LYNETTE
DELAROSA, aka Tamara
Lynette Watts, Mother
JESUS CANTU DELAROSA, aka Jesse Delarosa, Father
A Dependency Petition was filed on JUNE 18, 2021; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: AUGUST 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: July 27, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk, Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk (Pub. July 30, Aug. 6 & 13, 2021)