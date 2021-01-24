Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Guardianship of:
CHAVEZ, Kailey
DOB: 06/08/2005
No: 20-7-00107-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
Establish Title 13 RCW
Guardianship (SMPB)(
To: JOHN DOE, Alleged Father
A Petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW Guardian was filed on MAY 27, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: FEBRUARY 17, 2021, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, Department II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if the court should establish a Title 13 RCW Guardianship and appoint a guardian for the above-named child. A Petition for Order Appointing the Title 13 RCW Guardian, if granted, could result in substantial restrictions to the rights of the parent(s), guardian(s), or legal custodian(s). If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice & Summons and Petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW Guardian, contact DCYF at 509-524-4900.
Dated: December 29, 2020, Issued by Petitioner: Michelle M. Mulhern, WSBA#23185, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. (Pub. Jan. 10, 17 & 24, 2021)