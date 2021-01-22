Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

MORENO, Yenessa Angeliz

DOB:  04/14/2017

MORENO, Osaiaz Izaac

DOB:  05/06/2018

NO.  20-7-00151-36

NO.  20-7-00152-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

To: ERNESTO MORENO,

Father

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on December 8, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: FEBRUARY 25, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: December 28, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Linda Palmer,   Deputy Clerk (Pub. Jan. 8, 15 & 22, 2021)