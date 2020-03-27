Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
JANSON, Kya-Ro Susanne
DOB: 04/10/2016
NO. 20-7-00024-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
To: KAETANA-RO TESLA
MARTINEZ, aka Kaetana T
Martinez/Kaetana R
Martinez/Kaetana Roe Tesla-Martinez, Mother
DANIEL B GARCIA, aka Dan Barajas/Dan B Garcia, Jr./Dan Barajas Garcia/ Junior Garcia/Junior Rarcia, Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on February 5, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: APRIL 23, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: March 10, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Martin, Clerk
(Pub. Mar. 13, 20 & 27, 2020)