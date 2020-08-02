Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
MCQUEEN, Bella Ahraea
DOB: 04/23/2009
MCQUEEN, Sofia Vega
DOB: 04/29/2013
MCQUEEN, Lucia Azalea
DOB: 03/26/2014
NO. 20-7-00118-36
NO. 20-7-00120-36
NO. 20-7-00119-36
Notice and Summons
by Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: ADA IRIS McQUEEN, aka Ada Iris Timm Ballard,
Mother
A Dependency Petition was filed on July 14, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: September 25, 2020, at 10:30 AM, Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: July 30, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Kathy Martin, Deputy Clerk (Pub. Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2020)