Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

HANSEN, Kali Marie

DOB:  07/01/2017

HANSEN, Klairebelle Verla

DOB:  09/25/2018

NO. 20-7-00022-36

NO. 20-7-00023-36

Notice and Summons

by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

To: KAETANA-RO TESLA MARTINEZ, aka Kaetana T Martinez/Kaetana R

Martinez/Kaetana Roe Tesla-Martinez, Mother

KYLE RANDALL HANSEN, Father

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on February 5, 2020; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: APRIL 23, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept I.  You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: March 10, 2020, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Martin, Clerk.

(Pub. March 13, 20 & 27, 2020)

Tags