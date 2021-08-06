Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
NAVE, Karla Nicole
DOB: 06/11/2019
NO. 21-7-00068-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: Stephanie Leigh-Ann Nave (a/k/a Stephanie Hartwell-Nave); and
To: Alberto Luna (a/k/a
Alberto Martinez Luna
To: John Doe
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on June 15, 2021; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 4, 2021, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept. II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: July 27, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Dee Dee Fjeld Deputy Clerk (Pub. July 30, Aug. 6 & 13, 2021)