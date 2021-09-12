Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
DILL-JONES, Jayce John
DOB: 06/18/2020
NO. 21-7-00080-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: CHRISTINA ELAINE
DILL, Mother
JOHN BILL JONES,
Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on August 11, 2021; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: NOVEMBER 12, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept. II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: August 31, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Dee Dee Fjeld Deputy Clerk (Pub. Sept. 5, 12 & 19, 2021)
