Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

THOMPSON,

Richard Frederick

DOB:  07/25/2019

NO. 21-7-00064-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

(Optional Use)

To:  Rachel Beatrice

Thompson; and

To:  Frederick Cline Slack

 

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on June 1, 2021; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: August 19, 2021, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept. II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: June 30, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Stacy Humphreys  Deputy Clerk (Pub. July 14, 21 & 28, 2021)