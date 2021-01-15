Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Guardianship of:
SCHMITT,
Madelynne Elisabeth
DOB: 10/17/2006
NO. 20-7-00145-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Guardianship)
To: Emily Hellsund,
A Guardianship Petition was filed on November 24, 2020; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: February 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child will be placed in a Title 13 Guardianship pursuant to RCW 13.36.030. This begins a judicial process which could result in a Guardianship for your child. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a Guardianship order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900.
Dated: January 5, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk; Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk (Pub. Jan. 8, 15 & 22, 2021)