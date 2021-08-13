Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Dependency of:

DELAROSA, Alicia Hannah

DOB: 05/11/2005

DELAROSA, Evangelia Eterna

DOB:  10/16/2003

DELAROSA, Flavia Dora

DOB:  09/30/2008

DELAROSA, Juana A

DOB:  02/11/2012

DELAROSA, Hadassa G

DOB: 02/11/2012

NO.  21-7-00069-36

NO.  21-7-00070-36

NO.  21-7-00071-36

NO.  21-7-00072-36

NO.  21-7-00073-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)

(Optional Use)

To:  TAMARA LYNETTE

DELAROSA, aka Tamara

Lynette Watts, Mother

JESUS CANTU DELAROSA, aka Jesse Delarosa, Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on JUNE 18, 2021; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: AUGUST 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept  II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6).  This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

Dated: July 27, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk, Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk (Pub. July 30, Aug. 6 & 13, 2021)