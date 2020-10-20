PUBLIC NOTICE
The following measures will be submitted to voters on the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot:
PROPOSED
CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENT
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212. The legislature has proposed a constitutional amendment on investment of public funds. This amendment would allow public money held in a fund for long-term care services and supports to be invested by governments as authorized by state law, including investments in private stocks.
