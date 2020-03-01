SE WA Aging & Long Term Care is seeking janitorial services for our Dayton Office located at 410 East Main Street consisting of approximately 900 square feet. Specifications may be requested via telephone or e-mail. Interested parties please contact: Olivia Marquez at 1-877-965-2582 or olivia.marquez@dshs.wa.gov. Quotes will be accepted until 5:00 pm on February 28, 2020 or until services are filled. (Pub. Feb. 23 & March 1, 2020)
Featured Events
–
Gesa Power House Theatre presents country group Farewell Angelina in concert on Saturday, Ma… Read more